It failed to track their performance on corruption – Joyce Bawah on govt's Performance Tracker

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has condemned the newly launched Performance Tracker by the Akufo-Addo-led government, labeling it as a misallocation of priorities.

In a post on X, Mogtari criticized the tracker for its lack of transparency regarding the government's alleged extravagant spending, describing it as a misuse of scarce state resources.



Mogtari also highlighted concerns over nepotism in government contracts, asserting that 80% of projects and contracts are single-sourced, raising questions about favoritism in awarding contracts to individuals and companies.



Expressing disappointment with the tracker's focus, Mogtari stressed that Ghanaians expected revelations about government performance, particularly in tackling corruption and questionable contracts.