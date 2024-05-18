It is possible for one dollar to cross GH¢20′ – Sammy Gyamfi mocks Bawumia

Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has taken a swipe at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), mocking his "It is Possible" slogan.

In a social media post on Friday, Gyamfi highlighted what he perceives as the failures and shortcomings of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration. He referenced Dr. Bawumia's campaign slogan for the 2024 general election, "It is possible," which aims to secure an unprecedented third term for the NPP.



Gyamfi pointed out several areas where he believes the government has failed. He cited the sharp increase in the exchange rate, with the dollar potentially crossing GH¢20 under the current administration, up from GH¢4 in 2016 to about GH¢15 currently.



Additionally, Gyamfi highlighted the escalating rate of unemployment, suggesting that it could surpass 20% under the current government. He noted that unemployment had risen from 8.4% in 2016 to 14.7% under the current administration.



He also criticized Dr. Bawumia's promises, including the provision of electric cars for drivers, contrasting it with the unfulfilled promise of concrete roads made in 2017.



"IT IS POSSIBLE for one dollar to cross GH¢20 under the watch of Bawumia, having increased from GH¢4 in 2016 to over GH¢15 already.

"IT IS POSSIBLE for the rate of unemployment to cross 20% under the watch of Bawumia, having increased from 8.4% in 2016 to 14.7% already," Gyamfi posted.



