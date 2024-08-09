News

It’s a 419 – Manasseh Azure reacts to Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy

Azure Mahama File.png Manasseh Azure Awuni and John Mahama

Fri, 9 Aug 2024 Source: The Chronicle

Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has criticized the opposition NDC's proposal for a 24-hour economy, arguing that it is unrealistic given the country's current productivity levels.

He believes businesses are not compelled to extend operations beyond standard hours due to low demand.

Azure labeled former President Mahama's promise to create an enabling environment for this policy as "political talk," drawing parallels with unmet promises from the ruling NPP.

Mahama, however, asserts that the policy is vital for Ghana's development and job creation.

Source: The Chronicle