It’s absolutely wrong and arrogant for President Akufo-Addo to order chiefs to rise up and salute him -KKD

Kwesi Kyei Darkwa

Ghanaian media personality Kwesi Kyei Darkwa (KKD) has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for allegedly disrespecting traditional leaders by instructing them to rise and greet him at public events.

KKD condemned this practice as arrogant and contrary to Ghanaian customs, where chiefs are revered lifelong leaders.



He argued that the presidency is a temporary position and that no previous president has shown such disregard for the chieftaincy institution.

KKD's remarks have sparked debate about the relationship between political authority and traditional power in Ghana.



