It’s not too late to return to NPP – Former Majority Leader ‘raps’ Alan

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has stated that it’s not too late for John Alan Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change, to return to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As Ghana approaches the December 7, 2024 elections, Mensah-Bonsu suggested that even if Kyerematen wins, he will struggle to form a cabinet.



He urged Kyerematen and his supporters to reconsider rejoining the NPP, emphasizing that such a move would benefit the party, Ghana’s democracy, and national politics.

He highlighted the importance of political stability and the role of the private sector as central to the country’s growth.



