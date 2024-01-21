It’s nothing new – Mosquito on NDC Executives oaths to sacrifice firstborns

Asiedu Nketia

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia known popularly as General Mosquito says he sees nothing wrong with his party executives vowing to sacrifice their firstborn if they betray the political party during the election.

To him, it is not a crime to vow when you are put in a position of influence, and he therefore finds it very funny how some members of the governing NPP are making a big deal out of it.



Asiedu Nketia who spoke on Despite Media said “How and when did it become a problem for people to vow not to betray when they have been put in a position o influence? I don’t see the fuss over this because it is nothing new.”



He continued, “Didn’t President Akufo-Addo vow when he was made president of Ghana? How did this become a crime that someone is being made to be accountable in a position he has been given?”

It could be remembered that in a video that went viral on social media, some executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were seen vowing that they would stay true to the NDC during the elections.



The Executives said if they betray their political party, their firstborn should be sacrificed in their place.