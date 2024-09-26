News

It’s shocking the supposed ‘best IGP’ treats demonstrators like ‘common criminals’ – ACP Agordzo

AgordzoScreenshot 2024 09 26 110243.png Dr. Benjamin Agordzo

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, has criticized the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for the harsh treatment of protesters speaking out against illegal mining.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Agordzo expressed disbelief that such actions are taking place under the leadership of the "so-called best IGP" and a president who is a "so-called human rights lawyer."

He lamented that the behavior of the police reflects poorly on the character of the government, stating it’s disturbing to see peaceful demonstrators treated like "common criminals."

Source: www.mynewsgh.com