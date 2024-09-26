It’s shocking the supposed ‘best IGP’ treats demonstrators like ‘common criminals’ – ACP Agordzo

Dr. Benjamin Agordzo

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, has criticized the current Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for the harsh treatment of protesters speaking out against illegal mining.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Agordzo expressed disbelief that such actions are taking place under the leadership of the "so-called best IGP" and a president who is a "so-called human rights lawyer."

He lamented that the behavior of the police reflects poorly on the character of the government, stating it’s disturbing to see peaceful demonstrators treated like "common criminals."



