It saddens me that Mahama’s name has entered our history as a former President – Boakye-Danquah

Palgrave Boakye Danquah24.png Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, government spokesperson on governance and security, has expressed disappointment in John Mahama being considered a former president, stating he doesn't consider Mahama a leader due to his unpreparedness for the presidency and accidental ascension to the role.

He believed Mahama's leadership was lacking and hopes Ghanaians won't vote for him again.

Instead, he endorsed Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the next president, citing his credibility, competence, humility, and global recognition. Boakye-Danquah touts the NPP's candidates as the most intelligent and capable for the elections.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com