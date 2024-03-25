JB Danquah case: Accused released from prison after 8 years on remand

Vincent Bosso

Vincent Bosso, the 34-year-old man who was acquitted and discharged by the High Court in Accra in the murder of former Abuakwa North MP, J.B Danquah has been released from the Nsawam Medium Prison.

Bosso, affectionately called Junior Agoogo was freed by the Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo on March 19 after it held that Prosecution could not establish a prima facie case against him.



Agoogo was charged together with Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don for conspiracy to rob. However, after the prosecution called eight witnesses, he was freed.



After spending eight years in lawful custody, Bosso has now been released a day after the officers at the prison service said they were going to have him released

On Friday, March 22, when the mother and his lawyers were at the Nsawam Prison to welcome him, his release was delayed due to paperwork.



Mother of Agoogo Ms Juliet Bosso in an interview said she will have her son’s name changed from Vincent Bosso to Succeed Bosso.