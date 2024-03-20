JB Danquah’s murder: I lost my marriage because of my son – Mother of accused

Juliet, the mother of the second accused person, Vincent Bossu

Madam Juliet, the mother of Vincent Bossu, the second accused person who was acquitted and discharged in the murder of the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament (MP), Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu says she has lost her marriage because of her son.

In tears moments after her son was freed for conspiracy to rob by the High Court in Accra, she said she believed in her son.



Madam Juliet after the Court sitting thanked God for the answered prayers.



On Tuesday, March 19, State Prosecutors led by Mrs Sefakor Batse closed their case after calling eight witnesses with ASP Augustus Nkrumah, the Investigator being their last witness.



The High Court then ruled in a submission of no case that, prima facie evidence had been established by the prosecution with an order for Daniel Asiedu alias Sexy Don Don to open his defense to the charge of murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu and robbery.



Asiedu has pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery and is standing trial while being held in lawful custody.

Following the closure of the Prosecution’s case, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the trial judge held that the Prosecution also failed to establish a prima facie case against Agongo.



Agoogo and Asiedu have been on remand for the past eight years.



Moments after Bossu was acquitted and discharged he broke down in tears in the docket.



Justice Marfo has since ordered Sexy Don Don to file a witness statement by himself and other persons he intends to call as witnesses by April 15.



Earlier ASP Augustus Nkrumah, the Investigator who was testifying as the 8th Prosecution Witness was discharged after defense lawyers led by Yaw Danquah concluded their cross-examination of him.