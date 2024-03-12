JHS Student drowns in Dwahyen river at Takyiman new site

The sad event occurred on March 9

Source: GNA

A 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) three pupil from Blessing Academy tragically drowned in Dwahyen River at Takyiman New Site on Saturday evening, March 9, 2024. Emmanuel Amankwah, the Head Teacher, confirmed the incident but did not disclose the student's name.

According to Amankwah, the pupil sought permission to buy food off-campus but encountered friends swimming in the river at a bridge and joined them.



Unfortunately, he drowned, and his friends were unable to rescue him, as they too struggled in the water.



Efforts by bystanders to retrieve the body were unsuccessful by the time the Ghana News Agency (GNA) arrived at the scene. Nana Afriyie Takyi, Nifahene of Atwima, performed a traditional ritual at the riverbank in hopes of recovering the body.

The Denkyemuoso Police Command later discovered the body on the riverbank, which was then taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for autopsy.



In response to the tragedy, Atwimahene Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II advised parents to monitor their children's activities closely and urged private schools with boarding facilities to prioritize the safety and well-being of their students.