JL Holdings CEO starts building modern facility at All Nations University

Dr. James Orleans-Lindsay, Executive Chairman of JL Holdings and CEO of JL Properties, has started the construction of a modern educational facility at All Nations University in Koforidua, Ghana.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of a two-storey lecture block project, featuring 10 lecture halls, advanced skills labs, a conference hall, washrooms, and administrative offices.



The facility aims to promote collaborative learning and innovation, with three lecture halls accommodating up to 140 individuals each, along with spaces for smaller group sessions.



Dr. Orleans-Lindsay, a member of the university's board of governors, expressed his commitment to serving humanity and hoped that the school authorities would maintain the facility for future generations.

Dr. Samuel Donkor, President and founder of All Nations University, praised Dr. Orleans-Lindsay's initiative, highlighting its potential to enhance learning outcomes and contribute to the country's development.



The university, known for its academic excellence and expertise in space science technology, launched the educational satellite Ghanasat-1 into orbit in 2017, leading in space science and satellite technology education in Ghana and West Africa.



JL Properties, a leading real estate development company in Accra, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting the country's housing and infrastructural needs. The construction of the lecture block reflects the company's dedication to community engagement and educational advancement.