JM campaign spokesperson labels govt's Performance Tracker as deceptive

Beatrice Annan, spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team, has criticized the government's newly launched Performance Tracker, labeling it as a deceptive tactic aimed at winning votes.

The government introduced the Performance Tracker at GIMPA, Accra, on April 10, 2024, with the aim of enhancing transparency and accountability in infrastructure project implementation nationwide.



The tracker seeks to address longstanding concerns regarding the accuracy of project presentations, particularly the reliance on artist's impressions to depict outcomes. It is envisioned as a reliable tool for showcasing project progress and impact, fostering public trust.



However, on April 12, the government admitted that 67 entries were erroneously included in the tracker's list of projects presented during its launch. The Ministry of Information disclosed this in a social media post, acknowledging public interest in the tracker.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Ms. Annan criticized the government for spreading falsehoods during challenging economic times instead of being truthful.



"We think that it is a vote-catching gimmick or it is just calculated to mislead people because there are too many lies contained in that tracker. We started exposing the lies some hours after the tracker was launched. And this morning government itself has come out to admit that true to our accountability, 67 lies have been deleted because many people have detected them," Ms. Annan said.



She expressed disappointment in the government's governance standards, particularly during a period of high inflation, unemployment, and pensioners' financial struggles. Ms. Annan emphasized the importance of honesty and accountability from the government in addressing these challenges.