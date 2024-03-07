JOICFP and JICA launch three-year project to tackle teenage pregnancies in Upper Manya Krobo

The project aims to reduce the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the district

The Japanese Organization for International Cooperation for Family Planning (JOICFP), an international NGO, in collaboration with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has initiated a project to improve access to sexual reproductive health (SRH) services for young people in the Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region, Graphc Online reports.

This three-year project (2024-2027), funded by JICA and implemented by JOICFP, focuses on three sub-districts in the Upper Manya Krobo District: Anyoboni, Asesewa, and Akateng. Its goal is to reduce the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the district, which is known for having the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the Eastern Region.



At a recent start-up meeting in Asesewa, JOICFP's Country Director, Emmanuel Obeng, emphasized the project's aim to contribute to reducing teenage pregnancies in the district.



He cited the Eastern Region Ghana Health Service's 2023 annual report, which highlighted the urgent need for intervention in this area.

According to Graphic Online, the project will train 100 peer educators and 100 adult supporters to organize educational activities in the communities. Additionally, health workers will receive training in youth-friendly services to provide confidential SRH services to young people.



Both JOICFP and JICA have a track record of implementing impactful projects in the region, including community empowerment projects during the COVID-19 pandemic and initiatives to strengthen maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health.