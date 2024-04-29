JUSAG celebrates 50th anniversary with health walk

The walk concluded at the Peduase Lodge

In commemoration of its 50th anniversary, the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) organized a health walk aimed at promoting physical fitness and unity among its members.

The event, which took place last Saturday, started with a walk from Ayi Mensah at 8:30 a.m., with a large number of members participating in the exercise.



During the walk, which was part of the association's anniversary celebration, members, judges, and members of the public in the area were seen actively engaging in the exercise.



The walk concluded at the Peduase Lodge around 9:52 a.m., where participants also participated in an aerobic exercise session.



Samuel Afotey Otu, President of JUSAG, highlighted the importance of physical fitness, especially for staff members whose work involves prolonged periods of sitting.

He emphasized the need for regular physical activity to maintain good health and encouraged members to engage in such activities regularly.



In addition to promoting physical fitness, the health walk also provided an opportunity for members to socialize and strengthen their bonds.



Otu expressed the association's commitment to promoting the well-being of its members and encouraged them to continue participating in such activities to stay healthy and united.



Overall, the health walk organized by JUSAG as part of its 50th-anniversary celebration was not only a celebration of the association's milestone but also a demonstration of its commitment to promoting health and unity among its members.