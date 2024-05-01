Jacob Manu advocates for skilled professionals in early-grade education

Dr. Jacob Manu, founder of Creche De-Ghana and Creche De-Rosa

Dr. Jacob Manu, founder of Creche De-Ghana and Creche De-Rosa in the Ashanti region, has emphasized the critical role of skilled professionals in early-grade education.

He highlighted the misconception that anyone, regardless of education level, can teach young children, stating that a strong foundation in early education is essential for long-term academic success.



As an instructional designer and head of the Educational Studies Department at Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) Asante Mampong campus, Dr. Manu underscored the importance of focusing on early-grade education, Graphic ONline reports.



He emphasized the need for educators to prioritize building a solid foundation for children at the beginning of their academic journey.



Dr. Manu explained that facilities like Creche De-Ghana and Creche De-Rosa will serve as research centers to monitor children's progress and their interactions with educational resources.



These facilities will also compare the educational outcomes of children in different educational settings, with the findings eventually being shared publicly to improve education methods.

He further committed to applying learning theories relevant to early-grade education in these facilities.



Dr. Manu shared these insights during the commissioning of Creche De-Ghana and at a corporate social responsibility event called "Feed The Kids," where around 500 orphans and vulnerable children were provided with meals.



The "Feed The Kids" initiative has been ongoing since 2018, demonstrating Dr. Manu's commitment to supporting underprivileged children in the region.



Dr. Manu's emphasis on the importance of skilled professionals in early-grade education aligns with broader efforts to improve education quality and outcomes in Ghana.



By focusing on building a strong foundation for young learners, educators can ensure that children have the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed academically and in life.