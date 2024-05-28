News

Jakpa is a former National Security operative who undertook several covert operations for NDC – X user alleges

Jakpa Rich.png Richard Jakpa

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: TIG Post

In a social media storm, X user Sir-Obama Pokuase has accused Richard Jakpa, involved in an ambulance trial case, of falsely implicating Minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson, allegedly under the Attorney General Godfred Dame’s influence.

Jakpa's NDC ties and a leaked audio involving the Attorney General fuel skepticism about the impartiality of his claims.

This controversy has ignited intense online debate, with caution urged against accepting Jakpa's allegations at face value.



