Jakpa is a former National Security operative who undertook several covert operations for NDC – X user alleges
In a social media storm, X user Sir-Obama Pokuase has accused Richard Jakpa, involved in an ambulance trial case, of falsely implicating Minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson, allegedly under the Attorney General Godfred Dame’s influence.
Jakpa's NDC ties and a leaked audio involving the Attorney General fuel skepticism about the impartiality of his claims.
This controversy has ignited intense online debate, with caution urged against accepting Jakpa's allegations at face value.
UNMASKING JAKPA -THE NDC OPERATIVE!
A name on the lips of Ghanaians in the past few days is JAKPA. Certainly, not the great ancient Gonja Warrior Ndewura Jakpa, but a notorious agent provocateur by name Richard Jakpa --- who is standing trial alongside Minority Leader Cassiel… pic.twitter.com/GNcMoFHeA9
