James Agalga challenges claims of backlog clearance in security services recruitment

James Agalga

James Agalga, former Deputy Interior Minister, has refuted claims of backlog clearance in the recruitment process for security services, stating that recruitment is conducted based on annual financial clearance without extending into subsequent years.

His remarks come in response to allegations by the Minority, led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, accusing the government of allocating 20 slots to NPP parliamentary candidates for recruitment into security and intelligence agencies.



Interior Minister Henry Quartey dismissed these allegations as false, explaining that recruitment plans aimed to consider individuals who had previously applied but were not selected, describing it as clearing backlogs.

Agalga, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, questioned the notion of backlog, suggesting it as a covert recruitment strategy for NPP members. He emphasized that recruitment processes are typically advertised for eligible Ghanaians to apply, casting doubt on the concept of backlog clearance.