Janet Nabla rejects court's verdict on PNC suspension

Janet Nabla

The suspended General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabla, has rejected the court's decision to uphold her suspension from the position, expressing her dissatisfaction with what she perceives as a lack of justice and fairness in the ruling.

Following the High Court's verdict on April 8, 2024, affirming the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party's resolution to indefinitely suspend her as the General Secretary, Ms. Nabla voiced her concerns during an interview on Citi FM.



Ms. Nabla questioned the impartiality of the process, alleging that the party's presidential candidate, David Apasera, was directly involved in drafting the petition and ensuring a ruling in his favor.



"What did the court rule on? The court said that two people petitioned Apasera and I also added my petition to it and for that matter, the suspension goes. Meanwhile, Apasera wrote the petition himself and became a judge in the petition."

"Apasera doesn’t know anything about that constitution and we will not agree to the ruling. Because we don’t believe justice and fairness was applied to this ruling," she emphasized.



Janet Nabla's suspension dates back to August 28, 2021, stemming from allegations of gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence. Despite the recommendations of the party's Disciplinary Committee, Nabila had previously contested the decision.