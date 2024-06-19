Jealous lady burns down ex-fiancé’s shop

Abubakar is currently on the run, and the police are working to apprehend her

The Obuasi Police in the Ashanti Region are searching for Fati Abubakar, who allegedly set her ex-fiancé's shop on fire due to irreconcilable differences.

The victim, Isaac Owusu Ansah, a tailor in Abompe New Site, reported that Abubakar burned down his tailoring shop container and another structure at New Estate/Obuasi without any apparent reason.



The police visited the scene and found the shop and its contents, including an industrial sewing machine, furniture, electronics, and personal belongings, completely destroyed.

Abubakar is currently on the run, and the police are working to apprehend her.



