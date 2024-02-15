Joe Jackson reacts to appointment of Amin Adam as new Finance Minister

Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson, the Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the recent ministerial reshuffle, stating that it is too late for the new Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, to make a significant impact given the limited time before the general elections.

President Akufo-Addo's major reshuffle on February 14 saw the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, with Mohammed Amin Adam appointed as his replacement.



However, Joe Jackson believes that the timing of the change will hinder the new minister's ability to bring about the desired economic boost.



In an interview on Citi FM, Joe Jackson stated, "This is so late. So very late… Unfortunately, it is not going to bring about the needed boost that they could have, and this could have been really great."

While acknowledging the capabilities of Mohammed Amin Adam, describing him as a first-class economist with a background in development economics and experience working for the development of the poor, Jackson raised concerns about the limited time available for the new Finance Minister to implement impactful policies.



He highlighted the challenges posed by the timing of the reshuffle, stating, "Unfortunately, he is coming nine months to the time, and that, for me, is a problem. How much time does he have to implement the total policy? How much time does he have to make an impact?" he questioned