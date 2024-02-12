John Jinapor calls for construction of road to Buipe Savannah Diamond Cement Company

John Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor, has joined the chorus urging for the construction of the road leading to the Buipe Savannah Diamond Cement Company Ltd.

Mr. Jinapor emphasised the necessity for the road's development following a closed-door meeting he convened with the town's leaders, including the District Chief Executive, in collaboration es with the management of the company on Friday.



The road, extending from the Buipe Tamale Highway to the Savannah regional capital, Damongo, serves as a crucial link to rural communities such as Old Buipe, Lito, Sor 1, Sor 2, and others. Despite government promises spanning numerous years, the road's construction remains pending.



Situated 6.5 km away from the Buipe Tamale Highway, the Buipe Savannah Diamond Cement Company Ltd depends heavily on this road for its economic activities. However, its deplorable state poses significant challenges to motorists and residents alike, particularly exacerbating health risks due to dust accumulation during the dry season.

The youth have expressed their frustration over the road's neglect and are contemplating a peaceful demonstration against the cement company, arguing that it bears responsibility for its repair as part of corporate social responsibility.



Following discussions with the company's management, MP John Abdulai Jinapor redirected attention to the government, urging swift action to address the road's condition. He emphasised the youth's right to peaceful demonstration within the confines of the law as a means to advocate for the road's reconstruction.