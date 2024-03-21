John Kumah’s one-week observation slated for March 28

John Kumah

Source: CNR

The family of John Kumah has slated the one-week observance of the passing of the Deputy Finance Minister on March 28, 2024.

The family at a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House said it would need the support of the state to give Mr. Kumah a befitting burial.



The spokesperson for the family, Kwesi Owusu Twumasi said the family is devastated by the death of John Kumah.



President Akufo-Addo on his part described John Kumah as one of the new crop of leaders the NPP was grooming to take up leadership roles in the party.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted Kumah’s contributions, stating, “Since I became the leader of this party, I can say among the men in this party, John Kumah was a great person. During my first tenure in office, I established the National Innovation Programme to help the youth, and he was the leader. When I won the second term, I decided to promote him to Deputy Finance Minister due to his hard work and dedication. I believed he would have been a great leader for our party.”



The President expressed his sadness at the loss of John Kumah, highlighting his potential and the impact he had within the party.