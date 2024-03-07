John Mahama applauds Obasanjo's new book on leadership

John Mahama at the book launch

Former President John Mahama has expressed his delight at being invited to chair the public presentation of former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo's new book, "The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders."

According to Mahama, he found the book inspirational and thought-provoking for those seeking to lead with integrity and purpose.



Having benefited immensely from President Obasanjo's leadership knowledge and experience, Mr Mahama attested to the invaluable insights and wisdom shared in the book.



“As someone who has benefited immensely from President Obasanjo's extensive knowledge and experience in leadership, I can attest to the invaluable insights and wisdom he shares in this book. His expertise in this area has been a tremendous inspiration for many of us who belong to the next generation of leaders,” he said.

“As a Christian leader, this book has brought a whole new perspective to my understanding of leadership and has inspired me as I prepare to offer myself to lead my beloved country, Ghana, again.”



Mahama hopes that ‘The Art of Leading’ will inspire leaders to embrace the unconventional wisdom of biblical leaders and incorporate it into their leadership approach.



He further congratulated President Obasanjo on this remarkable achievement and thanked him for sharing his valuable wisdom with the world.