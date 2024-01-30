John Mahama launches two-day campaign tour in Eastern Region

John Dramani Mahama

The Eastern Region is gearing up to host the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, as he embarks on a comprehensive two-day Building Ghana campaign tour from January 30th to January 31st, 2024.

The primary objective of the campaign tour is to connect with diverse communities and key stakeholders, reaffirming the party's commitment to national development.



As revealed in a statement by Kojo Danquah, the Eastern Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, the tour will kick off with a crucial meeting at the Peduase Resort in the Akuapem South Constituency. Here, President Mahama will engage with the Regional Executive Committee (REC) and other influential stakeholders.



The tour's itinerary includes strategic visits to significant locations, such as Anum Palace, a courtesy call to Koforidua Zongo Chiefs, and a durbar with Transport Unions and Traders in Agormenya.

Key stops during the tour involve a Town Hall Meeting in the New Juaben South Constituency and a visit to the Asokore SDA Training College in the New Juaben North Constituency.



Activities on the second day will begin with a breakfast meeting with the Clergy at Koforidua Eastern Premier Hotel, followed by paying respects to the Kukurantumi Chief. President Mahama will then interact with local farmers at Ahumanhumasu Pentecost Church, host an engagement ceremony at the Nsutam Community Center, and conclude the tour with a rally and round table discussion with party executives.