John Mahama opposes EC's proposed change of election date

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated his opposition to the proposed shift of the general elections from December to November 2024.

Speaking at a Minority Caucus workshop in Ho, Mahama argued that the proposal lacks feasibility and support from the NDC due to concerns about the Electoral Commission's unreadiness.



Expressing his reservations, Mahama pointed out the absence of this year's election calendar as of February 2024 and referred to the logistical shortcomings observed in the December 2023 District Level Elections as indicators of the Commission's lack of preparedness.



"Over a month into the election year, something as basic as the calendar of activities for the year has not yet been prepared by the Electoral Commission," Mahama lamented, urging the Commission to ensure credibility, fairness, and transparency in the December elections.

Mahama suggested that the proposed change in election date is part of a larger scheme orchestrated by the government to manipulate the elections in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He also accused the ruling party of attempting to undermine the credibility of the elections in response to the growing demand for a change in government by the Ghanaian citizenry.