John Mahama praises himself after a TikToker reviewed UGMC – VIDEO

Efa4c5bd72be48bc9b4be5bb7b436b78.png John Dramani Mahama

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama expressed pride in his health sector investments following a positive review by a TikToker about the University of Ghana Medical Center.

Mahama, who is seeking reelection, highlighted his well-recognized track record in infrastructure development, including hospitals and power plants.

He pledged to continue improving various sectors if given another opportunity, emphasizing his commitment to building modern facilities like the UGMC, Ridge Hospital, and others.

Mahama's statement underscores his achievements and future aspirations for Ghana's development.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com