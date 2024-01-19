John Mahama set to lead 24-hour economy walk in Kumasi

John Dramani Mahama

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama is poised to take the lead in the upcoming 24-hour Economy Walk, slated for Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Originally scheduled for December 2023, the walk was postponed due to the District Level Elections.

A statement from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership in the Ashanti Region, signed by Secretary Dr. Frank Amoakohene, assures that all arrangements are in place for the walk. The primary objective is to raise awareness about the policy among the region's residents.



The march will be led by former President John Dramani Mahama, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, members of the NDC’s National Executive, and regional executives headed by Regional Chairman Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi.



The procession will wind through the main streets of Kumasi, concluding at the Kumasi Jubilee Park. Notable speakers, including the NDC’s flagbearer John Mahama, are expected to address attendees.

The planned route encompasses Aboabo Post Office, Pelele, On-the-ran, Manhyia Hospital, Alabar Street, Kejetia Roundabout, Hello FM, A-life, Asafo Overpass, Labour Roundabout, and culminates at Jubilee Park, according to the statement.



In tandem with the walk, the NDC flagbearer will embark on his "Building the Ghana We Want Tour," engaging with various community sectors such as traders, organized labor, artisans, and students. These interactions are seen as an invaluable opportunity for Mahama to share his vision, listen to community concerns, and directly gather feedback from grassroots perspectives.



The NDC expresses optimism about the event, foreseeing a highly productive and interactive series that strengthens the bond between the party and the people of the Ashanti Region.