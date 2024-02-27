John Mahama submits running mate choice to NDC leadership for consideration

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has officially submitted his choice for a running mate to the party's leadership ahead of the 2024 elections.

The party's leadership, in an official release, confirmed the receipt of Mahama's formal communication and announced plans for the consideration process.



The National Executive Committee (NDC) is scheduled to convene on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to deliberate on the selection of the running mate. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, expressed confidence that the chosen running mate would bring valuable expertise and experience to complement the party's vision.



The release also mentioned that venue and logistical details for the upcoming meetings would be communicated directly to participants in due course.






