News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
3

John Mahama trounce Bawumia, others with 53.1% in new polls—Global Info Analytics

Pcccc78362009 Key issues influencing voters include the economy, unemployment, and corruption

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

A new poll by Global Info Analytics shows former President John Mahama leading the 2024 presidential race with 53.1% of voter support.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia follows with 39.0%, while other contenders, like Nana Kwame Bediako and Alan Kyerematen, trail with 5.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

The poll, conducted from October 7-12, 2024, surveyed 1,969 respondents across Ghana, with a margin of error of 2.74%.

Key issues influencing voters include the economy, unemployment, and corruption.

Notably, 27% of voters who supported Akufo-Addo in 2020 have shifted away from the NPP, and 66% believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com