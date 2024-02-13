John Mahama urges NDC MPs to resist policies that imposes hardship on Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called upon the Minority in Parliament to stand firm against any government policy that will impose further hardships on Ghanaians.

Mahama emphasised that the Minority represents the primary force capable of thwarting the government's attempts to enforce hardships and oppressive policies on the populace.



Speaking to Minority MPs in Ho, located in the Volta Region, Mahama underscored the urgency of halting the government from exacerbating suffering among Ghanaians.

He stated, “Your return is opportune and timely, as it accords you an opportunity to maintain even greater vigilance and oversight over a government that is becoming increasingly desperate and, with no doubt, attempting to ramp Draconian policies down the throats of Ghanaians.”



Mahama expressed his confidence in the Minority's performance, asserting, “On the evidence of what we have seen so far, I believe I speak for the generality of Ghanaians when I say that you in the Minority have lived up to expectations.”