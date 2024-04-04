John Mahama visits Chief Imam to offer condolences

John Mahama expressed his condolences to Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has paid a visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to offer his condolences following the passing of the Chief Imam's wife, Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu.

Hajia Ramatu Sharubutu passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, March 27, 2024, and was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic traditions.



Prior to her burial, Janazah prayers were conducted at the residence of the National Chief Imam.



A statement from the Chief Imam's spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, confirmed her passing, although the cause of death has not been disclosed.

Expressing his condolences, John Dramani Mahama took to Facebook, stating, "Though it is difficult, I am inspired by his strong faith and resilience. I pray for the Chief Imam and his family as they mourn the loss of Hajia Ramatu. May Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus and grant the Chief Imam comfort and strength in the love and support of our community."



Mahama's visit and words of comfort highlight the solidarity and compassion shared by the community towards the Chief Imam and his family during this period of grief.