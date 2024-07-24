News

Join Nana Aba Anamoah at the Influencers' Conference 2024

Nana Ab Nana Aba Anamoah

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Founder of Women of Valour & The Director of Business Development for EIB network, Nana Aba Anamoah is inviting you to the 3rd edition of the Influencers' Conference 2024, set to take place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, on August 24th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live