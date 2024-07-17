News

Join Reggie Rockstone at the Influencers' Conference 2024

Reggie Rockstone Gl Reggie Rockstone

Wed, 17 Jul 2024

Hip Life originator, the legendary Reggie Rockstone is inviting you to the 3rd edition of the Influencers' Conference 2024, set to take place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, on August 24th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live