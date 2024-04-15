Jomoro MP reshapes Ankasa Forest Reserve road

The MP has undertaken the reshaping of the Ankasa Forest Reserve road

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has undertaken the reshaping of the Ankasa Forest Reserve road, an eight-kilometer stretch in the Western Region that has not seen any coal tar since its original construction several decades ago.

According to Onuaonline reports, the road, crucial for connecting nearby communities such as Amokwawsuazo, Fire, "Odo y3 f3", Paradise, French-Man, Mfante New Town, Anhweafutukrom, Anhweafutu Junction, and New Ankasa, has been in poor condition, making it challenging for residents to transport goods to markets.



Farming is the primary occupation in these communities, and the poor road condition has significantly affected economic activities.



The Ankasa Forest Reserve, known for its historical significance and contributions to government revenue through eco-tourism and forestry practices, has suffered from a lack of accessibility due to the road's condition, which has discouraged tourists and hampered local economic growth.



Located in the Elubo Zone of the Western Region, the Ankasa Forest Reserve is a key tourist site that contributes to the national GDP.



Despite the government's awareness of the road's poor condition, no action had been taken to address the issue, particularly the challenges exacerbated by rainy weather, which renders the road impassable and disrupts transportation.

The only vehicle able to navigate the road during rainy seasons is an old



Land Rover, which often gets stuck in the mud. The efforts by MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey to reshape and repair the road aim to alleviate the hardships faced by commuters, tourists, and farmers in the area.



The Assembly Member for Solanim Electoral Area, Ebenezer Adjei, expressed optimism that the MP would construct the road properly if re-elected, as she has responded to their pleas for help.



Residents of the area have expressed gratitude to MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey for taking action on the road, noting that despite previous reports to the municipal chief executive and other executives, no action had been taken until the MP intervened.



They highlighted the importance of the road for various dignitaries and tourists visiting the Ankasa Forest Reserve and praised the MP for addressing a critical infrastructure need in the area.