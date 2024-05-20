Journalist donates 56 desks to improve learning conditions at Duu Basic School

The fundraising effort received significant support from various individuals

Sports journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai has donated 56 dual desks to Duu Basic School in the North East Region to enhance the learning environment.

Mr. Abdulai, who works for the Multimedia Group, raised funds for the furniture through an appeal for support after learning that his former school lacked adequate furniture, forcing students to sit on the ground during lessons.



This initiative, according to a Graphic Online report, aims to improve educational conditions for the pupils.



The fundraising effort received significant support from various individuals, including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and 28 others who contributed a total of GH¢ 23,603. Notable donors included former Black Stars coaches Kwasi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko, CEO of Wembley Sports Construction Limited Robert Coleman, and several journalists and philanthropists.



Out of the funds raised, GH¢ 19,040 was used to purchase the desks, each costing GH¢ 340, and GH¢ 4,080 was allocated to repair broken doors at the school to protect the new furniture.



Explaining his motivation, Mr. Abdulai expressed his disappointment that the situation at the school had not improved in over 20 years since he attended.

He recalled the challenges he faced sitting on the floor to learn and decided to use his platform as a journalist to effect change. By raising awareness and funds, he aimed to provide the current students with better learning conditions and expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the cause.



Despite the positive impact of the 56 desks, Mr. Abdulai emphasized that more support is needed. The desks currently accommodate only 112 students, leaving many still without proper seating. He called on those who had pledged support to fulfill their commitments and encouraged others to contribute.



With about 137 students in the junior high school and over 400 in the primary school, additional desks are essential to cater to all the pupils.



Mr. Abdulai highlighted that the issue of inadequate school furniture extends beyond the North East Region, as he has received requests for support from other schools across the country.



He urged everyone to play a role in addressing this national problem and offered to assist those willing to support schools in need.