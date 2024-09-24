Journalist's Apology Not Enough to Satisfy Ghanaian King – How BBC Reported the Manhyia ‘Saga’

Afia Pokua does not think the president (right) should bow to the king (centre)

Source: BBC

A row between journalist Afia Pokua and the Ashanti king, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, has stirred controversy in Ghana.

Pokua criticized the king's influence over ethnic tensions and political deference, sparking backlash for disrespecting the Asantehene.



After trying to apologize at the king’s palace, her apology was rejected, with the king saying she should handle future consequences alone.

Pokua’s misstep stemmed from not following traditional etiquette.



According to a royal historian, proper protocol involves seeking forgiveness through the queen mother and local authorities before approaching the king directly.



