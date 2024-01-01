Journalists in Eastern Region embark on health walk, aerobics with MTN

Some journalists who took part in the health walk

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

As part of their resolve to stay healthy and revitalize for 2024, journalists in the Eastern Region on Saturday, December 30, 2023, embarked on a health walk through some principal streets of Koforidua, the regional capital.

The exercise allowed the Telecommunications giant and its media partners to ease the stress of their respective professions while appreciating the essence of regular exercise.



The walk began from the newly commissioned Koforidua sports stadium, through Galloway, some principal streets of the town, and finally ended at the astroturf at the Methodist church.



The journos were subsequently taken through an intensive aerobics session led by Mr. Siaw Ankomah, a fitness instructor followed by a football match between the media personnel and MTN.



The idea initiated by some senior journalists and supported by telecom giant MTN Ghana, according to Ransford Gyan, Area Sales Manager, Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions was to deepen existing mutual working relationships between the two sides.



"In 2024, we're looking at deepening our relationship with the media personnel, coming out with innovative activities, driving forums, media engagements so that all our good things that we're doing, we'll be able to project them to the society," he noted.

Stressed further that the health of media practitioners was important, he said healthy journalists were needed heading into the New Year.



Mr. Ransford Gyan emphasized further that the health of media practitioners was important, adding that healthy journalists were needed heading into the New Year.



He encouraged journalists to engage in regular exercise to ensure their longevity and to impact positively on their work.



On his part, Mr. Siaw Ankomah also impressed the media practitioners to take physical exercises seriously to ensure that they stay healthy.