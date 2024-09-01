Journalists rushing to break news can break Ghana – Dr. Aubyn

Dr. Charity Binka of WOMEC also emphasized the importance of media integrity

Source: GNA

Dr. Festus Aubyn of WANEP has urged journalists to carefully verify election stories before publication, warning that rushing to break news might harm national peace.

Speaking at a GJA conference on promoting peaceful media practices for the 2024 elections, he stressed that accuracy is crucial amidst rising misinformation and social media challenges.



Dr. Aubyn highlighted concerns about trust in institutions like the Electoral Commission and warned of potential trouble areas such as political violence and unresolved conflicts.

Dr. Charity Binka of WOMEC also emphasized the importance of media integrity and collaboration in maintaining peace.



