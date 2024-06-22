News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Juaso: One dead, another injured after pick-up crushes into a cargo truck

L300 Pickup Accident.png The incident happened around 2:45 am on June 22, 2024

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A fatal accident occurred near Asankare on the Kumasi-Accra Highway when a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up, driven by 28-year-old Emmanuel Tsikplornu, collided with a broken-down cargo truck loaded with maize.

The incident happened around 2:45 am on June 22, 2024.

Emmanuel escaped unhurt, but his passenger, 32-year-old Eric Chamba, died instantly.

The truck, registered as GR 8782-G, had broken down in the middle of the road.

The body has been sent to Stewards Mortuary for autopsy, and the truck driver has been detained for investigation.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com