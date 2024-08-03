Judicial Service automates 116 more courts

This system includes e-filing, e-payment, and document requests

Source: GNA

Ghana has automated 116 additional courts, totaling 228 nationwide, to enhance the efficiency of court proceedings.

Noble Kekeli Nutifafa, Director of ICT at the Judicial Service, announced that 71,781 cases have been filed under the e-Justice system, part of the government's e-Transform Programme.



This system includes e-filing, e-payment, and document requests, with plans to expand it to all high courts.

Upcoming initiatives include e-signatures, court alerts, and a digital land database.



Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo revealed plans to launch a small claim debt recovery court and tackle land litigation with an expert committee.



