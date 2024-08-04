News

Judicial Service uploads 11,710 court judgements, rulings on E-Judgement Platform

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 The initiative includes plans to ensure every district has a court within 5-10 years

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

Papa K. Maisie, Director of Monitoring and Evaluation of the Judicial Service, has announced that 11,710 court judgments are now available on the Service’s EJudgement Platform, accessible only to judges and magistrates.

Efforts to make these judgments public include a partnership with Laws Africa Legal Information, digitizing records, and launching the Ghalii portal for public access.

The initiative includes plans to ensure every district has a court within 5-10 years.

Source: GNA