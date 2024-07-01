Juju or Holy Spirit: Watch as Bishop Bonegas makes a man go mad during live interview

The event has sparked widespread debate online

Source: GH Page

Bishop Dr. Bonegas, founder of Great Fire Pentecostal International, has caused uproar by making a man appear mad during a live TV interview with GhPage’s Rashad.

After Rashad challenged his claim of spiritual powers, Bishop Bonegas directed his abilities at a young man, who momentarily lost touch with reality before regaining his senses.



Bishop Bonegas asserted his powers are divine, recounting past incidents of miraculous acts.

The event has sparked widespread debate online, with reactions ranging from belief in his spiritual prowess to skepticism about the authenticity of his miracles.



