Justice For All – Judge confronts Prisons for jailing 14-year-old for several months after release

Justice Prisonns 14 Year.jpeg The issue came to light during an in-prison sitting on July 22, 2024

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah, chairperson of the Justice For All Program, has ordered an investigation into how a 14-year-old was returned to Kumasi Central Prisons despite being discharged by a court five months prior.

The issue came to light during an in-prison sitting on July 22, 2024.

Justice Homiah demanded the immediate release of the inmate and a probe into the issuance of the return warrant.

The Justice For All Program aims to reduce remand prisoner populations, achieving a decrease from 33% in 2007 to 10.86% in 2024.

The program advocates for plea bargaining and non-custodial sentencing to address prison overcrowding.

Source: starrfm.com.gh