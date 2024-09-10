Justin Kodua debunks rumor of NAPO’s Illness

Justin Frimpong Kodua

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has dismissed rumors about Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's health, calling them baseless.

He assured that Prempeh, the NPP's 2024 running mate, is in good health and focused on his campaign.

Frimpong criticized the rumors as malicious attempts by political opponents to undermine the party's leadership and urged the public to ignore such unfounded reports.



