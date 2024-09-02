KA Technologies completes nationwide laptop distribution for teachers

KA Technologies Ghana Limited has successfully concluded its nationwide initiative to provide and train teachers across Ghana with new computer laptops.

The program, which benefited teachers from Kindergarten to Senior High School, as well as those on study leave and non-teaching staff under the Ghana Education Service (GES), represents a major leap forward in the country's digital education efforts.



In a press statement dated September 1, the company expressed its appreciation to all those involved in the project.



“We wish to express our profound gratitude to the teacher unions—Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT)—as well as to our stakeholders and partners,” the statement read.



The company also acknowledged the support of the government, the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and other regulatory bodies. KA Technologies emphasized its commitment to ongoing support through the establishment of 24/7 Aftercare Centers nationwide.



“We have communicated and published our 24/7 Aftercare Centers dotted across the country, providing continuous customer and technical assistance to our cherished teachers,” the company noted.

The launch of the user-friendly Katcare App, which enables teachers to book repair services and purchase laptop accessories, was also highlighted.



“Teachers may also call our toll-free line 0800790555 to report any complaints or inquiries,” the statement added.



Reaffirming its dedication to advancing technology in education, KA Technologies stated, “As a local firm, we are indeed gratified to have contributed towards the delivery of digital-aided advancement in teaching in Ghana and remain committed to leapfrogging technology to transform all sectors of the Ghanaian economy.”



The initiative is set to significantly enhance the digital capabilities of teachers across the country, ensuring they are better equipped to provide quality education.



