KATH CEO bemoans dialysis machine shortage

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, is facing a severe scarcity of dialysis machines, leading to the redirection of patients to private medical facilities.

According to a Graphic Online report, only one dialysis machine is fully operational at the hospital, with another experiencing technical issues currently.



As a referral center for 12 out of the 16 regions in the country, KATH's nephrology unit lacks essential equipment despite its crucial role.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Otchere Addai-Mensah described the decision to limit dialysis treatment to in-patients as one of the most challenging during his tenure, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.



"One of the most difficult calls I have had to make as a chief executive was when I was approached by my medical director who posed the question if it were okay to send patients who needed dialysis to other facilities."

"For each dialysis session, it takes four hours and so if you have two machines in-house and five patients who need treatment, what it means is that, by the time it gets to the fifth person, they probably would have knocked off," he said



With only one and a half dialysis machines available, KATH can no longer accept patients from other hospitals for treatment, further exacerbating the crisis.



The President of the Renal Patients Association, Kojo Baffuor Ahenkora, voiced concerns over inadequate treatment and rising costs, highlighting the urgent need for additional machines to address the growing demand.



"Some patients are getting one slot a week instead of the two sessions because the patients are many. We need more machines in the system and we’ve heard prices will be going up soon. Already, it is something we cannot even pay," he said.