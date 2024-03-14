KATH Management resolves doctors' accommodation dispute

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Following a meeting between stakeholders, the management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has declared that the accommodation issues raised by the doctors have been resolved.

This comes after doctors from the hospital's association halted their duties due to eviction from their bungalows, leaving patients without medical care.



The meeting, which included hospital management, striking doctors, officials from the Lands Commission, and a representative from the Danyame Redevelopment Committee, addressed the concerns raised by the doctors.



According to Kwame Frimpong, the Public Relations Officer of KATH, all issues, including alleged harassment by developers and fears of not being allocated replacement apartments, have been addressed.

In an interview on Citi News, Frimpong stated, “All the issues that they raised have been addressed. The alleged harassment by the developers has been addressed. The allegation that they were being pushed without alternative accommodation has been addressed.



"The fear that they might not be allocated the replacement apartments when they are completed, those concerns too have been addressed and we are hoping that given these assurances from the officials who are in charge of the redevelopment of the replacement facilities we have a clear roadmap as to how to resolve subsequent challenges with regards to relocation."