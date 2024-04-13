KNUST Career Services Centre hosts 'Time with the CEOs' seminar

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

The Career Services Centre at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in collaboration with the German Embassy, organized a seminar titled 'Time with the CEOs' for selected student groups.

According to a statement from KNUST, the Director of the Centre, Mrs. Selina Angmor, highlighted the seminar's aim to equip KNUST students with the necessary knowledge and skills for success in the construction industry. She emphasized the Centre's role in bridging the gap between academia and industry and providing career advancement opportunities.



Mrs. Angmor stressed the importance of students seizing the opportunity to learn during the seminar. The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, echoed KNUST's commitment to preparing students for the workforce and encouraged them to utilize the program to become graduate-ready.

German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Daniel Krull, commended the strong partnership between KNUST and the Embassy. Mr. Noble Bediako, Managing Director of MC-Bauchemie, shared insights into the construction industry and highlighted opportunities available for KNUST students at MC-Bauchemie.



Mr. Bediako emphasized the significance of a positive work mindset, attention to detail, and emotional intelligence for professional growth. The seminar included a Question-and-Answer session and a cocktail session for participants to interact, network, and discuss workplace concerns.