KNUST SRC faces backlash over GH₵ 850,000 purchase of Toyota pickup

The vehicle was purchased to enhance security on campus

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's Student Representative Council (SRC) is under scrutiny for purchasing a Toyota Hardbody LX Pickup for a staggering GH₵ 850,000.00.

The controversial acquisition, aimed at enhancing campus security, has sparked outrage on social media.



The SRC administrations of 2021 and 2022 contributed GH₵350,000.00 and GH₵500,000.00, respectively, towards the purchase. The vehicle was officially commissioned under the Yvonne-Nkay-led administration, with representatives from the previous administrations and KNUST Management present.

However, instead of receiving praise, the decision to spend such a large sum on a single vehicle has been met with widespread criticism from the student body. Many have taken to social media to express their discontent, viewing the purchase as a mismanagement of resources.



Critics argue that the GH₵850,000 could have been better utilized for academic resources, student welfare initiatives, or infrastructure development. There are increasing calls for transparency and accountability regarding the decision-making process behind the purchase.